Latin AMAs 2023 | Why did Becky G cry at the Latin American Music Awards? | Sebastian Letgett | Celebrity | trcm | Offers

singer Becky G I cried at the party Latin American Music Awards 2023, a musical event that took place on the night of April 20th at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, United States.

The artist couldn’t control her tears when she won the award for Best Collaboration – Regional Mexican category for her song Ya acabado with Marca MP.

The singer cried when she said she was proud of her Mexican roots: “I have always said how important it is to be Latino, but it is precisely the pride that makes me feel Mexican that is something else.”.

“There are many genres that inspire me a lot, but being Mexican my music inspires me, but more than anything else it inspires me to work and my way of love” She added through tears.

“It’s Over” by Becky G and Marca MP

Becky G and Natty Natasha kiss at Coachella

Becky G, who was in the middle of a storm after fiancee Sebastian Letgett publicly accepted charges of infidelity, caused quite a stir at her 2023 Coachella show, which took place in California, after starring in Kiss with Natty Natasha.

Beky G’s show included the participation of Natty Natasha, with whom she sang her famous song “Sin Pajama”. After dancing and singing for their audience, the singers raised a great deal of amazement after kissing.

The young singer shared through her social media a series of photos of the most important moments that she experienced at the famous festival, and how could it be otherwise, I include a photo in which we are seen kissing Raphy Pina’s partner.

