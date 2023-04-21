Dana Paula’s risky look in denim at the Latin AMAs reminded Britney Spears

Latin American Music Awards red carpet (Latin AMAs) quickly spread due to the amazing outfits of the guests, including the Mexican Dana Paula For his risky choice.

Dana Paula at the 2023 Latin American Music Awards (Photo: Denise Truscello/WireImage).

Before the ceremony, which was held at the MGM Gran Arena in Las Vegas, the singer received applause from the fans who watched the dozens of celebrities who attended this eighth edition of the awards parade. Choose “XT4S1S” compiler a hiring denim With details and latex strings.

the The risky and playful proposal was the idea of ​​Guadalajara designer Vanessa Poon, better known as Vanebon, who likes to play with representations of the future in clothes. “My design proposal also takes cues from the past; that is, what previous generations thought the future would be like; from ’90s science fiction to Fritz Lang’s Metropolis of the ’20s,” He said in an interview with Coolhuntermx.

Perhaps that is why some users have found similarities with Britney Spears, who also appeared in a denim outfit at the 2001 American Music Awards.

FILE – In this January 8, 2001 photo, host Britney Spears, left, and N’Sync’s Justin Timberlake arrive at the 28th Annual American Music Awards in Los Angeles. Spears said that “Justin Timberlake is so good” last month while discussing who she’d like to work with one day. Timberlake, 35, said in an interview Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2016, that he would be “open to talk about” working on a song with Spears. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

On that occasion, the pop princess came in the company of her then-boyfriend Justin Timberlake, wearing the same material. Alex Hoyer, the Mexican’s partner, is also in costume denim.

Alex Hoyer at the 2023 Latin American Music Awards (Photo: Denise Truscello/WireImage).

Fannybone also explores notions of feminism and representations of sexuality that he consciously evades men stare; How she and other women can be aroused through clothing from personal experience. This is what Dana Paula explained about her clothes.

“For me, being a singer has helped me a lot to represent my music, and in this new phase to represent myself, to represent freedom of expression, to take risks, to do different things, and I don’t like being basic, and I really like representing my moods, the way I feel, my hopes, With what I wear and 100% with my music,” he said.

