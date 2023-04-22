Thus, the final vote for The House of Famous 3: Who will win, Pepe, Madison, Paty, Yamy or José?

The House of Famous 3 is about to reach its grand finale. And just as we informed you from day one of the voting process for each elimination ceremony, today we also show you how this same process works. But now we are facing the grand finale of the popular Telemundo reality show.

Let’s remember the finalists for this third season, each one for their country of origin. From Mexico we have Patty Navidad and Pepe Jamez. Directly from Colombia is Jose Rodriguez, from the Dominican Republic came La Matiridista and from Puerto Rico – the United States – Madison Anderson arrived to stay.

If voting closes today, the biggest winner this season will be Madison Anderson of Puerto Rico. In second place we will have Paty Navidad and in third place will be Pepe Jamiz. While the fourth and fifth places will go to La Materialista and José Rodríguez respectively.

First place: Madison Anderson

Second place: Patty Christmas

Third place: Baby Jamies

Fourth place: material

Fifth place: Jose … – House of Celebrities (LCDLFT) April 21, 2023

But voting has not yet closed and they are open to the public during the festivities, that is, on Sunday, fans will be able to vote again for their favorite, as we will have the last concert of the special edition, where Yordi Rosado, Manelyk González and Laura Bozzo talk about the best and worst of what they saw during the week at La Casa de los Famosos 3. We don’t know if there will be a last dinner with all the finalists.

It should be noted that so far this dynamic has been filled with great peace and respect. During this third season, audiences did not experience a tense Last Supper, as they did last year when Yvonne Montero won.

The last day to vote will be Monday, when we finally know the name of the winner of this edition.

La Casa de los Famosos, an Endemol Shine Boomdog production for Telemundo, a division of Banijay, is executive produced by Francisco “Cisco” Suárez, Executive Vice President of Reality Programming and Prime Time Specials for Telemundo, along with Pancho Calvo as Executive Producer and Pablo Alonso in theaters.

