Free training course for teachers! The University of Austral will be accredited in Natural Sciences – Teach Me About Science

From the study of living things to celestial bodies, Natural Sciencealso known as empirical sciences, are those devoted to the study of tangible phenomena in nature, that is, that which exists in the world or outside it physically and which can be perceived by the five senses.

The natural sciences arose from the human need to understand the world around him. Every science is based on a solid, reasonable and verifiable foundation, whereby studies and investigations are made through empirical method, logic, observation, empirical evidence and mathematics.

The progress that society has made, even reaching what we know today, is entirely attributable to the various disciplines that have been created over time and which through their development have achieved overwhelming results.

Various developments have changed and helped improve the quality of life. In addition, they have provided tools that allow human survival and adaptation in The Environment.

The aim of the study of basic sciences is to decipher the laws of nature, that is, to discover principles, postulate theories, and develop hypotheses.

natural sciences in education

Science is very important in everyday life, every work that a person does is connected in a certain way to each of them. It is important to know and enjoy the natural diversity, as well as to have a space where you can have an eloquent training.

in correspondence University of Australmakes the introductory course available Teaching natural sciences in schoolAvailable on the platform Coursera No experience is required to enter. In addition, the course is free online.

One of the greatest advantages of the course is the way it offers, which allows the user to enter the time he wants based on his activities, in order to continue learning and be able to work in the professional field.

The course is aimed at people who are starting to teach natural sciences, however, anyone who wants to delve into the subject can access it without any problem. During the course you will learn about scientific concepts, scientific thinking, learning tools and metacognition. The training has an academic focus, as it trains the user to be a future education professional.

The Big Five majors in the natural sciences

biology; It is responsible for studying all the characteristics of living species, from their origin to their behaviour. The main branches are; Anatomy, botany, ecology, zoology, histology, cytology, embryology, microbiology, bacteriology, paleontology, and genetics.

astronomy It focuses on the study of celestial bodies, and the goal is to understand the universe and its elements such as planets, satellites, galaxies, and others. Among the main branches; Space science, astrophysics, celestial mechanics, astronomy, astronomy, and planetary science.

chemistry; It focuses on the study of the properties and interactions of matter, i.e. atoms, molecules, gases, etc. It is divided into four types; General, descriptive, applied and analytical.

physics; It studies the forces of the universe and develops formulas and laws relating to particular elements such as energy, space, and time. They are divided into two large groups; On the one hand, classical physics where dynamics, statistics, electromagnetism, thermodynamics, and optics stand out; On the other hand modern physics, where the main references are astrophysics, nuclear physics, relativity, and cosmology, among others.

geology; The object of study is the planet Earth, it focuses on the study of its components and its transformations. The branches of geology are volcanology, mineralogy, geophysics, and seismology, to name a few.

Course link: Teaching natural sciences at school