April 20, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

A UNSL scientist will join the National Academy of Sciences

A UNSL scientist will join the National Academy of Sciences

Zera Pearson April 20, 2022 2 min read

The eminent scientist from the National University of San Luis (UNSL) and Conicet, Esteban Jobbágy, will be incorporated into the prestigious National Academy of Sciences (ANC) in a law that will take place next Friday at 6:00 pm. Córdoba, where he will present a conference entitled “Argentine Agriculture Facing Environmental Challenges and Some Thoughts on the Relationship between Science, Policy and Production”.

Jobbágy is an agronomist from the University of Buenos Aires, a physician in biology from Duke University (USA), and a senior researcher in the Environmental Studies Group (GEA) at UNSL and Conicet in San Luis, where they are currently investigating over 30 people.

The National Academy of Sciences, whose aim is to develop and disseminate exact and natural sciences, to study and explore the territory of the country and to advise governments and scientific institutions, seeks to recognize Jobbágy for carrying him into the development of his specialty in Argentina.

Likewise, the foundation is due to his scholarly and personal background, which includes more than 180 notable papers in ecology, soils, hydrology and land use.

Among his merits, Jobbágy has been awarded a Scholar of the Nation, a Konex Honors Diploma, a Guggenheim Scholarship, and has also been named a Fellow of the American Geophysical Union. In addition, he is the general editor of Ecología Austral.

The ANC Act will be launched next Friday in Cordoba and will be broadcast live on YouTube.

Source: UNSL / SD News.

See also  The Russians beat the Bills and the United States in the preliminary stage

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Free training course for teachers! The University of Austral will be accredited in Natural Sciences – Teach Me About Science

April 19, 2022 Zera Pearson
5 min read

Literature is medicine for the soul

April 19, 2022 Zera Pearson
4 min read

Schools in the Municipality of San Nicholas become leaders in education for the future – Latin American News Center

April 19, 2022 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

2 min read

Bayern will let Lewandowski go for 40 million, says Kicker

April 20, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Canada imposes new sanctions on the daughters of Putin and Lavrov over the invasion of Ukraine

April 20, 2022 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

A UNSL scientist will join the National Academy of Sciences

April 20, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Mago Aguilar, Why is the Black Sheep of the Aguilar Family Famous from Mexico | Fame

April 20, 2022 Lane Skeldon