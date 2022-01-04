January 4, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Former Red Sox pitcher, from Massachusetts - Complete Swing . Died

Former Red Sox pitcher, from Massachusetts – Complete Swing . Died

Cassandra Curtis January 4, 2022 2 min read

by Dense Milan

This Tuesday morning, the right-hand man passed away Jim Corsi, which left friends and family in deep pain, when he apologized less than a day ago for leaving his loved ones, in an interview.

Born in Newton, Massachusetts, in Boston, Jim Corsi was born on September 9, 1961. At the age of 60, he lost his life, a victim of advanced stage liver and colon cancer, according to Steve Burton of WBZ.

Jim Corsi, a former Red Sox player, passed away peacefully from cancer overnight with his family at his side. Way to finish strong Jim. Rest in peace my friend. we love you. #WBZ https://t.co/9D4m5gS6Zn

picture

Corsi had revealed his Burton diagnosis in an emotional interview in which he urged viewers to keep up with routine health checks.

He said in this interview:

“I made a mistake when I was younger not to have a colonoscopy,” Corsi said. If you’re there, don’t wait. Don’t be stupid. I was a professional athlete and thought I was strong and indomitable. I’m not. Cancer doesn’t hurt anyone.

Corsi stopped at his home in Bellingham, Massachusetts, with his family at his side, according to Burton.

After graduating from Newton North High School, Corsi joined Division II at Saint Leo University in Florida before being selected by the New York Yankees in the 1982 MLB Draft.

He spent four years in the Yankees minor league system and two years in Boston before breaking into Big leagues With the Auckland Athletics in 1988.

See also  Jake signs Arrieta with SD Padres

It may interest you: Expitcher MLB final diagnosis announced: ‘I’m sorry for who I’m leaving’

A native of the Boston area, Corsi returned to Massachusetts after his football career and ran a construction company with his brothers.

Before leaving, he was a teammate of the Auckland Athletics and Hall of Fame thenHe is EckersleyThe bowler said, “The most important thing about Jim is… he’s not just a friend of yours, he had like 24 other friends on the team, and not many guys have that.”

Jim was very friendly to everyone. Everyone has a relationship with him.

Late in 2021, many baseball stars left, and in 2022 it all started with this sad news that began the life of a young man with only 60 years old saying goodbye to his family and his beloved baseball. Rest in peace Jim Corsi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

Resumen del partido Cleveland Browns vs Pittsburgh Steelers (14-26)

January 4, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Ken Rosenthal breaks silence after shooting from MLB Network

January 4, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Abstract. Manchester United 0-1 Wolverhampton | Raul beat Cristiano

January 3, 2022 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

3 min read

‘Get our money back!’: Evergrande investors protest as Chinese police protect offices of giant real estate company

January 4, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

The final decision between Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

January 4, 2022 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

Explora Los Ríos has a positive evaluation of teacher training in 2021 – Diario Lanco

January 4, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Former Red Sox pitcher, from Massachusetts – Complete Swing . Died

January 4, 2022 Cassandra Curtis