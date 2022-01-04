Former Red Sox pitcher, from Massachusetts – Complete Swing . Died

by Dense Milan

This Tuesday morning, the right-hand man passed away Jim Corsi, which left friends and family in deep pain, when he apologized less than a day ago for leaving his loved ones, in an interview.

Born in Newton, Massachusetts, in Boston, Jim Corsi was born on September 9, 1961. At the age of 60, he lost his life, a victim of advanced stage liver and colon cancer, according to Steve Burton of WBZ.

Corsi had revealed his Burton diagnosis in an emotional interview in which he urged viewers to keep up with routine health checks.

He said in this interview:

“I made a mistake when I was younger not to have a colonoscopy,” Corsi said. If you’re there, don’t wait. Don’t be stupid. I was a professional athlete and thought I was strong and indomitable. I’m not. Cancer doesn’t hurt anyone.

Corsi stopped at his home in Bellingham, Massachusetts, with his family at his side, according to Burton.

After graduating from Newton North High School, Corsi joined Division II at Saint Leo University in Florida before being selected by the New York Yankees in the 1982 MLB Draft.

He spent four years in the Yankees minor league system and two years in Boston before breaking into Big leagues With the Auckland Athletics in 1988.

A native of the Boston area, Corsi returned to Massachusetts after his football career and ran a construction company with his brothers.

Before leaving, he was a teammate of the Auckland Athletics and Hall of Fame thenHe is EckersleyThe bowler said, “The most important thing about Jim is… he’s not just a friend of yours, he had like 24 other friends on the team, and not many guys have that.”

Jim was very friendly to everyone. Everyone has a relationship with him.

Late in 2021, many baseball stars left, and in 2022 it all started with this sad news that began the life of a young man with only 60 years old saying goodbye to his family and his beloved baseball. Rest in peace Jim Corsi