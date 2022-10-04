Former captain of the national team Mayor Figueroa sends a message of strength to defender Henri Figueroa

2022-10-03

The former captain of Honduras national team, Mayor Figueroa, Through his social networks, he showed his support for the defender Life, Henri Figueroawho was punished for FIFA due to a condition related to Steroids. On Sunday, October 1, FIFA surprised by sending Desk From life Email to notify you Henry Figueroa Team Coconuts cannot play again for a certain period.

The document issued on September 23 stated that the player evaded a doping test that he had been subjected to while playing with the player. Alagolense From Costa Rica at the end of 2019.

This is why one Honduran football supervisor, Minor Figueroon his account Instagram A picture accompanied by a motivational phrase of the bad moment the defender is going through, Henry Figueroa.