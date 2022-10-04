World Championships – USA makes the queens of the Caribbean suffer

The Dominican women’s volleyball team lost to the United States in 3 sets by one (21-25) (25-19), (25-20) (25-14) (19-25), at the beginning of the second round. The World Volleyball Championships are held in Poland and the Netherlands.

After this result, the “Queens of the Caribbean” had 3 victories and 3 defeats, as the matches played in the first round of the World Cup for this stage were counted.

His sets had 14 wins and 10 losses.

The Dominican side won Group A 25-21 led by Gela Gonzalez and Braylin Martinez with 6 points each, all in attack.

The Americans went up in Group B 25-19 against the Dominican team with powerful shots from Alexandra Franti and Kelsey Robinson, and returned the result that was in favor of the Dominicans 11-8 and advanced by 5 points to 19-14.

In the third group, the first team in the world defeated the Dominican team 25-20 led by Andrea Droz and Kelsey Robinson with 5 and 4 points, respectively.

In the fourth set, the Olympic champion again convincingly defeated the Dominicans 25-14 to finish the match.

Alexandra Franti, Andres Drews and Kelsey Robinson scored 17, 15 and 15 points, respectively, for the United States.

For the Dominican Republic, Gila Gonzalez was the most outstanding with 17 points, followed by Braillene Martinez with 12 points, and Yoncaira Peña and Generis Martinez with 11 points each.

The Dominican Republic, the defending champion, will face Serbia, on Wednesday, at 1:00 pm, in continuation of the second round of the World Cup.