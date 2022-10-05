Carlos Zambrano shares a solution with Gonzalo Nunez so that the Peruvian defense is not sent off Video journalist and his own advice | Sports

The Peru national team He won two new friendlies in history FIFA November and after the return Carlos Zambrano There is always this anxiety defending him Boca Juniors It left Peru at a numerically disadvantaged position for a match deserving of a red card, as it has on more than one occasion in the qualifiers.

sports commentator Gonzalo Nunezfrom the program that drives with Eric OsorisAnd the on the platform Youtubeadmit to obtaining the optimal solution for John Renoso Don’t worry about seeing the famous lion walk off the field, leaving the team at a disadvantage.

“ I think the issue of the captain is decided by the coach, not by the players. In the case of André Carrillo, he is not interested in being one. I think the captain of Peru for a natural reason, for me, is Carlos Zambrano. (Renato) Tapia is very cool. It should be Zambrano, I’ll give him more responsibility ‘ said the people.beaver‘ In a program ‘Eric and Gonzalo“.

Nobody has Zamprano eggs.

For the caller, the authority conveyed by a Boca Juniors player would have no comparison. “ I feel like before I fail, I’ll think twice, right? I think he would be a great leader, he conveys a lot. Nobody has (Carlos) Zambrano’s eggs ‘, detained Gonzalo Nunez.

Eric Osoris Counterpart in the show, tried to put Renato Tapia As an alternative, but for “Castor”, it is more important to keep the “Lion“.” I insist on being the captain Carlos Zambrano . Many will say: Not so crazy, but often the captain makes you more responsible “, he added.

John Renoso The Peruvian national team is preparing for the start of the qualifiers World Cup 2026 in the United States, Canada and Mexico. According to journalist Jampool Cuadros, from América TV, “Blanquirroja” will face two friendlies in a FIFA double date in November.

The ‘red whiteHe will play Paraguay on November 16 in Lima and three days later he will visit Bolivia in Santa Cruz. “The call will be with foreign football players,” the caller wrote.

my competitors Peru national team They will benefit from these double dates because they will not participate in them Qatar 2022 And preparing to start the race, which will start in 2023, although the initial date for qualifying, which will be between March and June, has not been set.