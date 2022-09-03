Serena Williams says goodbye to US Open tears and cheers in what could be her last appearance at the tournament

Drafting

American tennis player Serena Williams bid farewell to the US Open and possibly her illustrious career with a moving speech after losing to Australian Agla Tomljanovic in New York on Friday.

Williams, who turns 41 this month, said a few days ago in an interview with Vogue which likely He will retire after the tournamentalthough he left the door open for continuation.

If you quit, it’s over Professional career for 27 years who achieved it 23 singles victories of the Grand Slam Open Era record – considered by many to be the best tennis player of all time.

Williams lost to Agla Tomljanovic 7-5, 6-7 (4-7), 6-1 in the third round of the championship.

The former world number one saved five match points in what would end up being the last match of the match.

Fans rose to their feet at the end of the match at Arthur Ashe Stadium, where Williams is He has won 6 US Opens throughout his career.

As he waved goodbye and took on his signature role, the classic was played by Tina Turner. Simply the best in the stadium.

tears of happiness

Tears streamed down Williams’ face – which she called “delight” – as she was interviewed after the match, thanking her family, team, fans and fans around the world for their support over the years.

“I appreciate everyone here, who has stood by me for so many years and decades. Oh my gosh, really decades,” said Williams, who had his first professional championship when he was 14 in 1995.

“But It all started with my father. And they deserve it all. So I am very grateful to them.”

And Serena wouldn’t be if the flower wasn’t there [la hermana]Thank you, Venus. She’s the only reason Serena Williams is there.”

Tomljanovic, who had qualified for the fourth round against Russian Lyudmila Samsonova, climbed to the side and applauded her opponent as she spoke into the microphone.

Williams announced her retirement in a Vogue article a few weeks ago.

Although the former world number one did not use the word retired, she preferred to say that she was “staying away” from the sport.

If Williams doesn’t play another tournament, she will retire with 73 career titles, the fifth-best record in women’s tennis history in the Open Era, holding the record for 23 Grand Slam titles, less than Margaret Court’s historic record.

Kurt achieved her while fewer players traveled to the Australian Open, where she, originally from Australia, won 11 titles.

Kurt and Williams, with 22 Grand Slam titles, are followed by Steffi Graf and Rafael Nadal.