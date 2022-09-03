September 3, 2022

Serena Williams says goodbye to US Open tears and cheers in what could be her last appearance at the tournament

Cassandra Curtis September 3, 2022 3 min read
American tennis player Serena Williams bid farewell to the US Open and possibly her illustrious career with a moving speech after losing to Australian Agla Tomljanovic in New York on Friday.

Williams, who turns 41 this month, said a few days ago in an interview with Vogue which likely He will retire after the tournamentalthough he left the door open for continuation.

If you quit, it’s over Professional career for 27 years who achieved it 23 singles victories of the Grand Slam Open Era record – considered by many to be the best tennis player of all time.

Williams lost to Agla Tomljanovic 7-5, 6-7 (4-7), 6-1 in the third round of the championship.

