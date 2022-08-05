Forensic science urges funeral agents to search for 54 bodies ready for delivery

The Executive Director of the Institute of Forensic Sciences, Maria Conti Miller, urged funeral agents on Friday to search for about 54 bodies that have already been autopsied and whose relatives have already completed their claim procedures.

“We receive daily calls from relatives asking for the status of handover of cases that have already been completed and the funeral home has not come to look for them. For these cases, it is an unjustified waiting. Keeping bodies in the institute after cases are already completed limits the space for us to receive new cases. For this reason, we invite them to allow us to continue working normally in the autopsy room,” he specified in written statements.

Conti Miller confirmed that autopsies are currently performed within 24 to 72 hours from the moment the body arrives at the institute.

“We have made great efforts and implemented initiatives to provide fast service to families and funeral homes. We have always had excellent contacts with the organizations that collect funeral agents and I am confident that they will help us keep the refrigerators running at an optimum level in order to serve them better.

To know the status of the case and whether it has been completed by pathologists, people can access it icf.tuservicepr.com Or call 787-765-0615, ext 2317, 2319, 2328 and 2360.