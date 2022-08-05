Financial instability puts social well-being at risk

Written by Lionel Ibarra – Strategyandbusiness.net

Costa Rica’s economy, one of the most dynamic economies in the Central American region, has lost its growth rate, among other things, due to the loss of financial momentum, the low level of investment as a result of the decline in foreign investment in the country and the loss of international competitiveness in recent years; He points to a report prepared by the Central American Institute for Fiscal Studies (ICEFI) on the challenges of the new government.

The report indicates that the country is still considered an economy with a high level of Human Development and above average income. However, in recent years, achievements have been placed in the field of social welfare” in danger for financial instabilitywhich was manifested by the growing public debt and the fiscal deficit resulting primarily from the decrease in tax effort and the increase in public spending.

ICEFI sees the Costa Rican government continuing its effort in fiscal arrangement, however, to achieve these results, the model indicates, in its negative estimate, a decrease in public spending of 2.3% of GDP in 2022-2027, coming mainly from salary cut The interest on debt is repaid at 1.6% and 0.8% of GDP, respectively.