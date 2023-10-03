“Five earthquakes shook India on Tuesday, where Vice President Raquel Peña is based.” Daily menu

India’s National Center for Seismology (NCS, in English) on Tuesday recorded five successive earthquakes with magnitudes ranging from 2.7 to 6.2 and their epicenters were in areas in the state. India And NepalWhere some material damage was recorded.

The third earthquake, the largest, occurred at 2:51 pm local time (09:21 GMT) at a depth of five kilometers and its epicenter was in western Nepal, according to the National Center for Statistics.

Another tremor with a magnitude of 4.6 was recorded at a depth of ten kilometers half an hour ago in the same location, while two other tremors with a magnitude of 4.3 and 3.0 were recorded in the states of northern India. Uttarakhand And Assamrespectively, according to the Indian agency.

The National Center of Meteorology also recorded another earthquake at 16:29 local time (10:59 GMT) with a magnitude of 4.7 at a depth of 10 kilometers in the city of Faizabad, western Afghanistan.

However, only the US Geological Survey (USGS) reported Two almost simultaneous earthquakes of magnitude 4.9 and 5.7 Its center is the Nepalese city of Dipayal Silgadi, western Nepal.

The tremors were felt in cities such as New Delhi and Kathmandu, and damage was reported to some homes in some Nepalese cities. Authorities have not reported any deaths at this time.

Nepal And Afghanistan found between Countries most vulnerable to natural disasters Its population is very vulnerable, most of whom are poor, and it lacks adequate infrastructure to deal with floods or earthquakes.

According to the Asian Preparedness Partnership (APP), an alliance created to coordinate emergency response among Asian countries, Kathmandu is the national capital with the highest earthquake risk among 21 major cities worldwide.

he April 25, 2015A 7.8-magnitude earthquake has struck Nepal, collapsing multi-storey buildings in Kathmandu and triggering landslides and avalanches in the mountains. barely 9,000 people died More than 22 thousand were injured.

The disaster also left hundreds of thousands of people homeless and caused damage estimated at 6.47 billion euros. More than seven years after the earthquake, reconstruction work has not been completed, partly due to the effects of the pandemic.

Afghanistan also suffered one of its biggest disasters It was caused by earthquakes that struck the north of the country in 1998, when two earthquakes measuring 5.9 and 6 in February killed about 4,000 people. A few months later, at the end of May, another 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck the area again, killing about 5,000 people.

