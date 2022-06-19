Fenafuth formalizes the continuity of Diego Vazquez as the municipality attacks him

Tegucigalpa, Honduras. – In the midst of the submission in which he was before the sword and the wall, Diego Vazquez He broke the verbal agreement he made with Municipal Guatemala chose to lead Honduras national team permanently.

The Argentine sparked controversy on Saturday night after Venavoth officially made him permanent coach of Bicolour, following good results in Nations League 2022 And the final classification Gold Cup 2023.

“TheFenafuthOrg officially announces that @DiegoMartinV1 is the coach of the Honduran national team,” reads the official announcement from the Honduran Federation.

However, the Municipal From Guatemala after this announcement, he issued a loud statement against Vásquez and his team: “The municipality is no one’s game!”

“The Department of Municipal Administrative Services informs Technical Director Diego Vazquez and his team of Ninerod Medina and Patricio Negrera will not be part of the Crimson squad for the 2022-2023 season, following a lack of ethics and commitment on the part of the Argentine strategist,” the notice says.

“Since last Tuesday, June 7, the Mayor, Gerardo Villa, has reached out to Vazquez to agree the terms of his contract. At that time, the strategist was ready and interested in directing the Crimson Arena. They added that it was mutually agreed to announce his arrival at the end of his temporary involvement with the national team. Honduras in the CONCACAF Nations League.

