The French Federation reveals that Mbappe no longer wants to play with the national team, and the player responds by his own admission, the reason.

2022-06-19

Despite winning the 2018 World Cup, Kylian Mbappe Live a time of ups and downs with the French national team. Exclusion in Eurocopa 2020 with fines before SwitzerlandA (the decisive failure) and the image rights problem with Al-Ittihad made him consider leaving the national team at some point.

The devastating phrase for Florentino Perez when they asked him not to sign Mbappe

so confess Noel If You GreetPresident of the French Federation in an interview with the Journal du Dimanche. Which is that the striker was angry because he felt the leaders did not support him enough in the face of criticism after he failed to take the penalty against the Swiss.

“I received him after the European Championship, I felt that the Federation did not defend him after he missed a penalty and criticism on the nets. We met for five minutes in my office. He was angry, he did not want to play for France anymore, which I obviously did not encourage.” You know how he is, he’s a winner, he’s been so frustrated, like all of us, with being disqualified. He’s an amazing guy, more generous than you think.” Noel If You Greet.