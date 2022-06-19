The French Federation reveals that Mbappe no longer wants to play with the national team, and the player responds by his own admission, the reason.

2022-06-19
Despite winning the 2018 World Cup, Kylian Mbappe Live a time of ups and downs with the French national team. Exclusion in Eurocopa 2020 with fines before SwitzerlandA (the decisive failure) and the image rights problem with Al-Ittihad made him consider leaving the national team at some point.
so confess Noel If You GreetPresident of the French Federation in an interview with the Journal du Dimanche. Which is that the striker was angry because he felt the leaders did not support him enough in the face of criticism after he failed to take the penalty against the Swiss.
“I received him after the European Championship, I felt that the Federation did not defend him after he missed a penalty and criticism on the nets. We met for five minutes in my office. He was angry, he did not want to play for France anymore, which I obviously did not encourage.” You know how he is, he’s a winner, he’s been so frustrated, like all of us, with being disqualified. He’s an amazing guy, more generous than you think.” Noel If You Greet.
Mbappe does not want to be a “problem”
same player Paris Saint-Germain He considered giving himself a break in the national team after the Euros. “I have always put the France team above everything and I will put it above everything,” he said in an interview with L’Equipe in October. “I have never won any euros to play for the French national team and will always play for free for my country. Above all, I have never wanted to be a problem. I felt that I was supposed to be a problem and people felt I was a problem. The most important thing is the France team, and if the team is happier Without me, that’s how it would be.”
Mbappe replied
Shortly after the statements if you runThe young player explained what happened in the meeting between the two, which the president of the federation referred to. kilian He manifested himself on Twitter and confirmed that he did not want to withdraw because of the penalty missed in the European Championship, but because of the issue of racism.
“I explained very well to him that it was about racism and not about the criminal. But he considered that there was no racism…”, the Frenchman expressed.
