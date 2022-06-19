Former Warriors coach takes credit from Stephen Curry and explains why he won the NBA Finals Player of the Year award against the Celtics

Mark Jackson, former Golden State Warriors coach and now TV analyst, has slammed Stephen Curry’s MVP award for the 2022 NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics.

Finally, after two years with an astonishing drop in results, a strain emerged Golden State Warriors He came back with a victory over Boston Celtics 3 to 2 in series 2022 NBA Finals. Stephen Curry He also received the award he had been waiting for for a long time.

The first goalkeeper won MVP Finalssomething that was a suspended personal account for chef curry. However, for Mark Jacksoncommentator ESPN And a Golden State coach from 2011 to 2014, not all of the credit went to Steve.

Jackson has watched the team thrive and play at a high level over the years. playoffs, but when Game Six came to an end, he couldn’t help but give his former team a little jab. Despite being one of the 11 members to vote unanimously for Carrie, he never threw flowers at him.

Mark Jackson Gives Celtics Credit For Curry’s MVP

During the series, the former player commented on him in ESPN, He repeatedly complained about Boston’s strategy of not putting pressure on Curry and letting him comfortably bored. So these 31.2 points per gameFor Jackson, it’s partly due to that defensive plan.

“If I were Steve Curry, I would thank the Boston defense for the best player in the league.”Jackson said, after seeing the GSW character, he thanked his family, coaches and teammates for their support on the way to his award.