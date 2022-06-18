The schedule of matches and matches that will follow today on the opening day of the FIFA U-20 World Cup CONCACAF in San Pedro Sula and Tegucigalpa

Starts this Saturday Before the World Cup CONCACAF U-20 World Cup qualifiers in Indonesia and Paris 2024 for the Olympic Games.

Four matches will be played today, at Estadio Morazán and Estadio Chilato Uccles, as the main venues for hosting the group stage matches.

The opening match will be between the United States and Saint Kitts and Nevis at 2:00 p.m., a Group E match.

then follows Costa Rica vs Jamaica at 4:00 pm for Group H. followed by Cuba vs Canada at 6:30 pm.

Finally, the day will end with Honduras facing Antigua and Barbuda at 8:30pm.

