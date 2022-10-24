October 24, 2022

Fabian Estee almost cried on Fox Sports Radio. his father died

Cassandra Curtis October 24, 2022

Mexico City /

Fabian Estee He was on the verge of breaking down from tears in a complete transfer of Fox Sports This Sunday night. Today, the sports analyst participated in the transfer of “The last wordHis father passed away on this very day.

All this happened when the driver Oscar Guzman Dedicated a few words to Former Toluca and America playerAbove all to show their support on this difficult day Estee’s father passed away in Chile.

Dear Fabián Estay, On behalf of everyone at Fox SportsIn addition to being a dear friend, you are a very respected man in Mexico, you are actually a naturalized Mexican. TWe give you a brotherly hug, always put professionalism before love for football, your careerBecause today your father is following you from the most beautiful chest in the world. Don Juan Estee, we send a big hug to all of your family. Thanks for being here.”colleague said Fabian.

Given this, stent He did not hesitate to thank his teammates: “Thank you to the Fox Sports family, we have to work, I’m happy to be here with you guys, but my heart is in Chile, let’s continue, this is football, the ball is rolling“.

