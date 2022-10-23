Marathon and Real Spain tied in a fierce confrontation in Yankel Rosenthal

2022-10-23

Welcome to the minute by minute marathon against Real Spain! More: Table of positions of the National League of Honduras the gameMarathon 0-0 Real Spain The end of the first half: Real Spain was more than that, but it did not go beyond the goalless draw against Marathon at Jankel Rosenthal.

40′ yellow! Luis Vega, a marathon player, has been warned for a foul. 38′ yellow! Real Spain’s Luis Garrido has been booked for a foul against Francisco Martinez. 36′ Damien Ramirez tried it with a direct free kick but it crossed the long post for Boba Lopez’s goal. 32 ‘ Luis Vega’s shot that did not affect the goal of Luis Lopez. We continue 0-0 in the Sampedrano derby.

23 ‘ Real Spain runs the match, but without a goal. Those of Hector Vargas are ineffective. fifteen’ A marathon has been moved but Real Spain is running the match as it pleases. Professors want first in the game. 6′ Real Spain closer to the goal. Junior Footman is now forgiven. Uruguay goalkeeper sends it to the corner kick.

3′ Uyyy… the savior of the esp. Joe Benavides, via a free throw, almost puts the ball past Victor Garcia. They hit the leg. ¡I started! At the start of the match, Real stunned Spain and Carlos Bernardez missed the first chance in 17 seconds. Caution does not take advantage of the attacker’s device.

11 Real Spain title holders: Luis Lopez Carlos Mejia, Getsil Montes, Devron Garcia, Franklin Flores; Luis Garrido, Myron Flores, Joe Benavidez, Jason Mejia; Junior Lacayo and Carlos Bernardez. See also BetPlay Millionaires League analysis match against Atlético Nacional | Colombian football | Betplay League 11 marathon start: Rafael Garcia Jose Aguilera, Brian Barrios, Alans Vargas, Luis Fernando Vega; Sergio Peña, Francisco Martinez, Isaac Castillo, Damien Ramirez; Lucas Campania and Clavin Zuniga.

After a few tense moments, calm returned outside Yankel Rosenthal. Few of the fans got into the Sampdrano container. The head of the marathon, Orenson Amaya, spoke with some members of the team bar because some members wanted to tear down the gate that gives access to the advantage.

A group of marathon fans fight with the National Police outside Yankel Rosenthal Stadium. The defects appear first. Marathon fans beat Real Spain fans who were approaching the Porcelain Stadium. Some were stripped of their black gold clothes.

Our press team is already on the premises of the Sampdrano Derby and they will give us every detail of what is happening around and before the game.