September 17, 2022

"Europe is full of racism"; Dani Alves exploded after Vinnie Mediotempo

Cassandra Curtis September 17, 2022 2 min read

Mexico City /

Daniel Alvessoccer player pumas, exploded In social networks After what happened with Vinicius Jr. in Spain afterYour celebrations have been criticized by the President of the Spanish Federation of Football Agents, Peter Brave.

I did well pointed outDuring the broadcast of the El Chiringuito program thatThat the Brazilian soccer player should to respect their fellow professionals and”Enough deception‘, words that have been highly criticized in Spain.

If you want to dance samba go to the sambadrome here it isWhat you have to do is respect your peers Professionals And stop messing around‘, was the comment that provoked controversy.

The president was denounced by Vinicius himself and the Real Madrid issued a statement denouncing the behaviour from the head AEAF.

Daniel AlvesAnd the Benefit from a tweet ESPN journalist, Moises Llorens, To share your experience in the old continent He pointed out that thereIt’s “full of racism”.

The serious ones are the idiots who keep thinking that dances are the problem. Gentlemen, the real problem is that there are Europe is full of Iraqis They do not accept that other nationalities appear in their country more than them. I experienced it almost everywhere,” Elvis wrote.

LaurenIn the mentioned tweet, Some people called double standardsbecause at that time they were also criticized Thiago, Neymar and Dani Alves himself for the dances they did during their celebrations.

