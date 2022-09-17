Barcelona beats Elche and reaches the top in La Liga in the absence of the Madrid derby

2022-09-17

For the fifth match in a row, Barcelona achieved another victory in the domestic competition by defeating Elche 3-0 at the Camp Nou. The remnants of the defeat against Bayern Munich did not burden the team that lined up with Memphis Depay as an offensive type in the offensive trident led by Robert Lewandowski.

Before Azulgrana stormed the Elche goal, footballer Gonzalo Verde received a red card in the 14th minute, leaving his visiting team at the Camp Nou with ten men. Barcelona’s continued presence had an impact with two goals at the end of the first half. Lewandowski hit first, who was determined only after a cross by Baldi in the 34th minute. You can watch: Batakazu: Bayern Munich stumbles against Augsburg and adds its fourth game without winning the German League

Later, near the end, the Memphis Depay knocked out a genius by dancing with his back to the Elche defender and thus his shot over the Elche goal. Barcelona comfortably won 2-0.