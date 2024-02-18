Enrique Santos responds to criticism for interviewing Liner Mesa

Cuban-American broadcaster Enrique Santos He responded to the criticism he received due to his interview with the reggaeton singer Linear tableregarding his trip to Cuba last August during the Santa Maria Music Festival.

this week Lenier was on Santos' radio show, where he denied any collusion with the regime Castro confirmed that he went to the island as part of singer 6ix9ine's tour for the joint album they produced, as well as to see his grandfather.

Now Enrique wrote a text on his networks in which he recalls that he was born in the United States and confirms that he has never visited Cuba and will not do so.

He said on his Instagram account: “And I will not go to a place where I know that my money will be used to finance and maintain that dictatorship that has caused so much damage, pain, trauma and abuse to its people.”

The broadcaster pointed out that during his career he had the opportunity to interview politicians, artists and all kinds of people, good and bad, with whom he agreed and who he disagreed with.

He explained: “Always with the aim of learning and understanding differences of opinion, which unfortunately does not exist in many of our countries due to communism and dictatorships that seek to silence, manipulate, abuse and control their people.”

“Just because I'm interviewing someone doesn't mean I think the same thing,” he stressed.

According to Enrique, unfortunately, in the Cuban community in the United States there are people who seek only to “foster hatred and division for their own financial gain.”

“My radio show and networks will always be a platform for information and dialogue but always with respect. Long live free Cuba and down with Castro's cruel and murderous communist dictatorship,” he concluded.