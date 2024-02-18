Pique doesn't want Clara near his children for some strange reason

For Shakira? The reason why Pique does not want to share his children with Clara Chia.
02/17/20247:40 pm / Writing on the Internet
Exclusively for subscribers
Do you already have your subscription? Join our community of readers.
Participate
Thanks for informing yourself
the press
You have reached the limit for your article
Subscribe and get unlimited access to articles, newsletters, events and many other benefits.
Participate
Thanks for informing yourself
the press
Exclusive article under registration
Log in or register to access the best journalistic content.
sign in
Thanks for informing yourself
the press
Pique-Shakira
Spain
antiquities
Shakira
Clara Shea
“Social media guru. Falls down a lot. Freelance coffee fanatic. Tv enthusiast. Gamer. Web lover. Unapologetic troublemaker.”
More Stories
How to vote in La Casa de los Famosos 4 today? Learn about the candidates for the fourth week the answers
“I feel strong and beautiful”
Video: Mane Manuel “Mistakes are made and learning is made”