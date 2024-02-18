February 18, 2024

Pique doesn't want Clara near his children for some strange reason

Lane Skeldon February 18, 2024

For Shakira? The reason why Pique does not want to share his children with Clara Chia.

It seems that the relationship between Gerard Pique and Clara Chia is not at its best and now they have revealed a new controversy regarding their children.

The former player does not want to share his children with his current partner, and in Spain they revealed the reasons that prompted Pique to make this decision.

“It is true that Clara still does not live with her partner’s children and it is not because it was imposed by Shakira,” begin Lorena Vazquez and Laura Fa of the Mamarazzis program by saying.

According to the aforementioned program, the decision was made by Gerard Pique and not his former partner, Colombian singer Shakira.

Likewise, both callers revealed why the former footballer and now businessman took this action with Clara Chea.

The Spaniard took this decision in an attempt to “protect the emotional safety of minors”, after all the changes they have experienced in the last two years after the controversial breakup with the Colombian singer.

The aforementioned program also ignored information related to Shakira's veto against Clara Chia so that she would not get close to her children.

“There was no clause in the separation agreement that related to Clara,” they detailed.

But they suggest that the footballer could change his decision “in the not too distant future” regarding the measure of maintaining distance between his current partner and his children.

All this comes after the Telecinco program Let's see where they said that “Shakira is ready to press the brakes to the point that she would have lifted the veto that prevented Clara Shea from being under the same roof with her children.”

He added: “We may be facing the end of the Shakira era, in which she was involved in everything related to her ex-lover.”

According to reports contained in the aforementioned program, Shakira was going to reach an agreement with Pique at the request of her father.

“Pique goes to visit his children and they tell me, finally, there seems to be a truce between the former spouses. The health condition of Shakira’s father and the safety of Shakira and her children in Miami prompted the couple to resume contact,” the source said.

They confirmed in the Spanish newspaper “El Nacional”: “Knowing that his health is deteriorating day after day due to normal pressure hydrocephalus that was diagnosed since mid-2022, William Mubarak submitted a final request to the father of his grandchildren.”

They added: “(The Colombian’s father) asked the former footballer to leave behind his past resentment with his daughter and for them both to try to improve their relationship for the well-being of Milan and Sasha.”

Despite this, he always advocated family unity and the happiness of his children as primary priorities. “Therefore, he hopes that Gerard Pique and his daughter can overcome the past and build a healthier family dynamic for their two young children,” they added. The footballer had made the decision not to live with Clara Chia for his children. .

