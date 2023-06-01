El Tri will go to Toulon with a very “foreign” Mexican team

the Mexico national team Unveil List of players with which he will be confronted starring Maurice Revillowhich is played with a team Under 22 years old.

Raoul Shebrandthe strategist of this representative, decided to have six operatives operating out of the country.

Who are the summoners?

items like Dagoberto Spinoza from Circle Brugge, Marcelo Flores from Oviedo, Benjamin Gladams for the spanish federation, Jesus Hernandez from Elche, Luca Martinez Rosario Central and Jonathan Perez of Galaxy are the six elements it is launched from MX League.

The rest of the players Shabrand chose her And who play in Mexico, many of them elements already have important minutes in section One.

In this invitation there are only Four players were competing in the past world Cup And that they have been called up to be the future of the Mexican national team. Isaiah Violant from Toluca, Heriberto Jurado necaxa, Emilio Martinez And Santiago wheat.

Mexico in this tournament is inside The second group with Togo, Qatar and Australia And the competition will start on June 6th for Tricolor, which is usually a leading team.

In the last edition of this tournament in 2022, The Mexican national team finished in third place And In 2012 he won the championshipwhich was the preparation for the London Olympics Mexico hung on for the gold.

List of Mexican players in the Maurice Revillo tournament

Goalkeepers: Arturo Delgado (Tigers), Hector Holguin (Santos).

Defenses: Emiliano Freifeld (Pumas), Oziel Garcia (San Luis), Alberto Herrera (Puebla), Ramon Juarez (USA), Everardo Lopez (Toluca), Emilio Martinez (Necaxa), Pablo Monroy (Pumas), Isaias Violante (Toluca).

Modes: Dagoberto Espinosa (Cercle Brugge), Marcelo Flores (Real Oviedo), Benjamin Galdams (RFEF), Heriberto Jurado (Necaxa), Andrés Montaño (Mazatlan), Santiago Tregos (Pumas).

Attackers: Jesus Hernandez (Elche), Luca Martinez (Rosario Central), Jonathan Perez (Galaxy), Angel Robles (Puebla).

​

​