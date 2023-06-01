Juan Pablo Farias at Roland Garros 2023: How far are you allowed to dream? | rods vs. Hurricanes | Grand Slam | Peruvian Tennis | Total Sports

When in the first months of 2023, on the South American Tour (in Chile, Argentina and Brazil), John Paul Varelas He started to stand out constantly and play high level matches against top competitors (Tiem, Musetti, Nuri, etc.), one can feel that this year has been good. The year 2023 was a launching pad for Juan Pablo. And in this Roland Garrosthe historic tournament that takes place in France and perhaps the most important on the tennis circuit, proves this.

Only this year rods He played the Australian Open in January, and had his best ranking (No. 76 ATP in March)and has played some of the biggest games of the Masters 1000. Although he couldn’t win any of those (Miami, Rome, Monte Carlo and Madrid), Something was telling that he was on the right track.

And so it became.

He carries Since January in the top 100, which costs a lot to always reach and break this barrier. He established himself, competed against the best and now he’s there: living the dream at Roland Garros, the tournament where he started the main draw and after two marathon matches (first against the Chinese promise Shang and then against the experienced Spanish Bautista Agut). Where he was down 0-2 in sets, My Sides have recovered and now he will face a new challenge: a 1.96m Polish tower called Hubert Hurkacz (#14 ATP player). If Farias just knocked out the 19th seed in the tournament, how will he fare against the 13th seed at the French Open?

Are there reasons to believe in a Peruvian victory? there, Varillas plays the best tennis of his life, although of course he can try to start the matches better (the opponent is also playing, be careful) and thus not tire himself out both physically and mentally. In his favor is that Hurkacz also comes from a marathon duel of about 5 hours, so they are, even though the Peruvian has a doubles match this Thursday. The tennis player will play in the next duel Possibility to climb nearly 20 places in the ATP rankings. If today in the direct ranking he is number 77, if he wins against Hurkacz he will be among the top 60 players in the world. It would be crazy.

In the draw for the tournament, the one she has today Peru is among the 32 best players at Roland GarrosIt goes step by step. where they are already Alkaraz, Rublev, Tsitsipas And other notches, there is Peru, after 17 years (Horna in the 2006 Australian Open was the last). Although it is inevitable to look, dream and believe, that if Varelas wins on the pole, Novak Djokovic could be his rival In a virtual role of 16 matches. imagine? Well, I think everyone is. But step by step. “My Sides” Can We Dream With You?

the match

I wonder what must be going through his head when Rhodes sees everything he throws at him, Bautista Agut returns it to him. Not once, twice, every time he tries something the Spaniard fires back. And Juanpe is wrong, gets frustrated, and lets himself go. The Peruvian tennis player is located in First two sets (6-1, 6-3) And returning to the game is an epic one that we rarely see.

Bautista Agut never lost when he was 2-0 up. In fact, the Spaniard has not lost in more than 50 matches when winning the first two sets. So Rhodes had to do something no one else had done before.

But the balls began to appear, the Spaniard began to get tired and My Juanbei saw some light. The one who made it advance, to be more successful in key points in each game. The third set was 6-3 for Peru and from there, medical attention.

Rods due to discomfort in his right shoulder and Bautista Agut due to blisters in his left foot. After the break, a hurricane named Juan Pablo Varillas passed through field 13 of the huge sports complex located in the heart of Paris.

The Peruvian was solid, powerful, devastating, and even deadly at every point. Every lead, setback or dropped shot this time fell and hurt Bautista Agut beyond repair. Farias won the fourth set 6-1, and in the fifth and final set, even with some shocks in the eternal matches that lasted nearly 10 minutes, the Peruvian managed to get out in a graceful way and hit again with the final 6-1.

