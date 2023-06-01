Revealing the best player in Olympia and what he did for Mario Martinez to return to a high level?

2023-06-01

Often, coaches, journalists, club fans, or just those friends from the neighborhood are left with the season in which it is taking place Olancho in it Close 2022-23. “Botros is a good club”, “Olancho is in great physical shape” or “Botros has experienced players and that is why he won”, are the many comments, analyzes, and explanations often heard from the largest department team in the country. READ: CONFIRMED: Jose Humberto Rivera has signed a contract renewal and has ended the Colts’ record But have you ever wondered what a great job the whole team at foals: how do you do it? Do they eat healthy food? What do they do to play at a high level every game if there is a game every three days? That is why Diary X He wanted to delve deeper into the famous phrase from Olanchanos. “Fawle Never Quits”, W Yes, the Colts haven’t given up the entire tournament and it’s all thanks to the work Mauro Nicholas de Giube, The physical trainer who was with Olancho From December 19, 2022 to May 28, when they lost the final 5-4 to Olympia. Mauro Nicholas de Giubi, from 35 years old, born in Avellaneda, Buenos Aires, Argentina. He was responsible for making the Colts one of the best or could be the best high performance team. “I am very happy with what we have been able to achieve with the team. It is an advantage for the team and this deserved work started on December 19th. It is a pity that we were not able to crown him, but we did enough to take it just like Olympia crowned a champion,” he began by saying in the interview with a journalist from Diez Newspaper, Johann Rodalis.

The Argentinean made the decision to leave the Olancho club in order to go to football in Guatemala, but before that he said goodbye to the Honduran territory.De Giobbi spoke with TEN To reveal the keys to success in Potros, how he did to restore the condition of several players who were out of rhythm, the fouls identified in the final against Olimpia and that he was the only PF to have a PRO license from Conmebol. See also Matthias Kranifetter banned for two matches for attacking Iverson Sutildo -full interview- How did you get to Honduras? Manfredo Maradiaga, Olancho’s sporting director, called me when he was in Aguila in El Salvador. He called me to join the coaching staff, we agreed very quickly and in less than a week I was here in Honduras. But… what made you come to Honduras? First, it’s a role I didn’t know and didn’t work with. Then because I quickly analyzed the team, the players had a lot of experience and hierarchy, they had a good tournament and it seemed to me that there were many tools to do well in a tournament similar to that.

In the same way, he told us in the interview that he has a Conmebol Pro license, the only one in the National League. I have a rule of 10 workouts going. It started with what a physical education teacher, then a football physics career, a high performance degree, and then a coaching course with Conmebol. I have made four licenses (A, B, C and PRO). This coaching career took me three years and I did it in every aspect working in Argentina and El Salvador.

How many teams have you been in? Yesterday I was counting and there were 14 teams between Argentina, El Salvador and Honduras, and now I’m going to Guatemala. Brophy, since you brought up the topic, why did you make the decision to go to the Guatemalan League? It seems to me that for all that I was able to do in Olancho, I was able to receive a good offer from Municipal. What attracts me is that I will have a better job in the technical staff because I will be a technical assistant and from the workplace that is good. See also They reveal when the Trevor Bauer case will be decided in major companies The other thing is that it’s a new league, new experiences and also a team with a lot of hierarchy and recognition. Personally, it’s a huge leap in my career.

Is it painful to leave Olancho? Yes, because one leaves not only work, but also friends. Several players opened their doors to me to play with their families and the coaching staff treated me well. Orientation is 11/10, I never lacked for anything and I am so thankful that they were so caring for me even though my family was away.

How did you make players like Mario Martinez, Osmendi and Altamirano have such high performance in their physical condition? Nothing specialized was done, everything was done together. From the first day I arrived I did all the physical assessments and from there they followed a diet that they had to follow. The most important thing was training. A training session that applies to the idea of ​​the match and to be in a rhythm because this tournament we played was Wednesday-Sunday-Wednesday and this was very risky due to any injury, but on the other hand it was beneficial for the team to develop. How do you rate Professor Humberto Rivera with Olancho? Beyond that, he only had a major league run, going up. And it wasn’t in the first class, but the numbers speak for themselves. The teacher relied on the coaching staff and the team supported this outstanding work. I thank him for the trust he has placed in me and he has delegated so much work to me. It has given me a lot of involvement in the team and that, in addition to gaining experience, helps me develop. Have you ever recommended a transfer to the technical staff I couldn’t recommend because the team was already assembled when I arrived and now I won’t because I’m going elsewhere. See also Chile does not give up its dream of playing in the World Cup: FIFA summons Byron Castillo, Ecuador and Peru to testify | RMMD DTBN Video | Total Sports

What is your favorite Olancho player? Del Olancho is not fair to name one or three players. But the thing that stands out about the Colts is that when he made changes, those who came in were always good. We have given great importance to all players. There are obviously top players like Agustín Auzmendi, Santiago Molina, Matias is a great goalkeeper, and Henry “Cachita” Gómez is great. What about the National League? The final gives you guidance about the two teams with the best players. So it’s something very notable. At Olympia, there are players who have few and many minutes, but the case Jan Macel It’s one of the highlights I look at.