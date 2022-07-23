Dr. Monica Bertanoli, the first woman to lead the National Cancer Institute. Image: disgust. Glenn Davenport/Science.

Through a statement it was known that Biden administrationHis name is Dr. Monica, oncologist Bertanolisurgeon Dana Farber Cancer Center and teacher Harvard Medical SchoolThis is the position he holds for the first time in history Women.

This institute of biomedical research 7 billion dollars Which funds the most of cancer research in the country, reported Sciences. On the other hand, the Dr. Bertanoli63, has experience as a physician and executive: Previously held the position of chief American Society of Clinical Oncology He was recently elected a member of National Academy of Medicine.

She has been dubbed a “Surgical Star” in the scientific community and is also the first woman to hold the title Title of the head of the oncology department surgical Dana Farberwith a specialization in the treatment of gastrointestinal cancers.

Bertagnolli will also lead the effort NCI That is already going to increase Grant funding ratesdiversify Research work place of cancer and reduce the highest mortality rates for African Americans with cancer.

From Puerto Rico, Dr. Marcia Cruz Correa, Executive Director and Researcher at Comprehensive Cancer Center, celebrated the position through her personal Twitter account, highlighting the presence of women in science.

