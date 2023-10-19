Don Felipe’s tribute to then journalist Letizia Ortiz

Felipe de Borbón greets Letizia Ortiz

the The love story of Kings Felipe and Letiziawhich sounds like something of fairy taleIt contains many distinctive and essential images that perfectly reflect what the relationship between the king and his wife was like over time. In this Photo album for memory There is one that cannot be missed, which we are talking about now precisely when it is not less than twenty Years since it was taken.

a A symbolic memory This takes us straight into the early years of this 21st century, specifically to A.J October 24, 2003. It was Friday and the big awards ceremony was being held in Oviedo. Prince of Asturias Awardsthe prestigious awards that recognize the excellence and indispensable contribution of various professionals in various fields across the world.

It was Letizia Ortiz, who was in her home country at the time Star anchor for TVE News. That is, the main face of the public network covering the event for viewers. The ceremony will be held as usual in the Campoamor Theater, while the entity’s journalists have their own base of operations in one of the squares. Rooms at the famous Reconquista Hotel Empowered for the occasion.

Letizia Ortiz is in the news

As was customary in previous years, the heir to the throne passed through these buildings to… Greetings to the members of the press team Responsible for coverage. There, at that moment, occurred a scene that at first had no importance, and soon after acquired all the importance and meaning in the world. Don Felipe shook the hand of the popular interlocutor, and they looked at each other and smiled..

The host of La 1’s Telediario newscast wore a smart suit with a striped jacket and dark trousers as well as a matching turtleneck, while Juan Carlos I and Doña Sofía’s son wore a classic blue look with a gray tie. On that date, Their relationship was still secret and had been brewing for a year.. Hence, the obvious complicity that was in his eyes at that moment could only be understood days later, when everything was revealed.

Don Felipe greets Maria Escario

In the shot, next to them, you can also see the person who was Director General of Spanish Radio and Television, José Antonio Sanchez (2002-2004), who a decade later assumed the presidency of the Foundation (2014-2018). The current king also communicated with other members of this editorial team, such as Popular magazine Maria EscarioWhich we see in the second picture where Queen now It comes out of his side With his hands in his pockets and gesturing somewhat flushed.

As a curious fact, Confessions – which was born in 1981 and Since 2014 its name has been changed to the Princess of Asturias Awards. They fell in 2003 to some world-famous names. This was the case for the best-selling British author JK Rowling, author of this saga Harry Potter, In the Concordia class; Catalan painter Miquel Barceló (Arts); The Tour de France (sport), the German philosopher Jürgen Habermas (social sciences), and others.

Future kings announce their engagement

Only one week after the aforementioned ceremony, The courtship of future kings was announced In the media and events will precipitate. Casa Real confirmed this on November 1, hours after the news was published, and on the 3rd of the same month An unforgettable press conference For the couple in the gardens of the Prince’s Pavilion, where They announced their commitment. Everything that happened after that is also history.

