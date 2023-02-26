Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas moved into the palace where King Carlos III lived

Catherine Zeta John and Michael Douglas are said to live at St James’s Palace.

It is believed that the Hollywood couple is staying in an apartment in the London Palace, where King Charles III, Queen Camilla and Princesses Anne and Beatrice also live.

“It’s perfect for their needs when they visit the capital,” a source in Eden’s Confidential column told the Daily Mail. Rentals at the mansion first became available in 2015 and a source said at the time: “In theory, anyone could apply, but all potential tenants will go through security and background checks.”

Katherine, 53, and Michael, 78, have a son, Dylan, 22, and a daughter, Carys, 19. They split their time between Irvington, New York State and Majorca, Spain.

They also own real estate in Bermuda and Canada. Speaking earlier about her admiration for the royal family, Catherine said: ‘I’m a big realist. In our family, we will dress for royal occasions. My son will wear a hat and tails and eat cake. I had a wonderful lunch with Camilla and Lady Astor in New York years ago, even before they got married, and loved it. What you see is what you get with Camila.