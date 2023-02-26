They imply that Pique is unfaithful to Clara and reveal her reaction

The Spanish press reported that the former defender was not faithful to the girl with whom he replaced Shakira.
2023/02/255:20 p.m / La Prensa
Unfaithful
Shakira
Gerrard Pique
Jordy Martin
Clara Shea
Galvarado
“Social media guru. Falls down a lot. Freelance coffee fanatic. Tv enthusiast. Gamer. Web lover. Unapologetic troublemaker.”
More Stories
Ana Gabrielle announces her retirement after a night of booing at a Los Angeles party
The money he earned from Anti Pique Songs
Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas moved into the palace where King Carlos III lived