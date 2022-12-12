Shakira: This is the security system that she has on her mobile phone to prevent private conversations from being filtered

Colombian singer Shakira The 45-year-old is in the middle of countdown to move to Miami with her kids and parents. Although the children were a little reluctant to leave the city of Barcelona, ​​the artist persuaded them, assuring that their father Gerrard Pique They will visit them as often as their paternal grandparents.

After Christmas, New Years, and the Three Kings parties, Shakira She’ll put the kids on a plane and never have to see her ex again Gerrard PiqueAnd the Because someone else will be responsible for escorting Milan and Sasha to meetings with their father 10 days out of the month.

Related news

The truth is Shakira He has been exposed to a lot of viewers recently since he announced his separation from Gerrard Pique He is also one of the most famous people in the world, which is why he has to protect his privacy as much as possible, and although he does this by avoiding going out to specific places, he also ensures that his phone conversations remain private.

Shakira and her mobile phone. Source: instagram @Shakirafansestadosunidos

So, Shakira He has an exclusive security system on his mobile phone worth 40 thousand euros. This is used by different celebrities to avoid hacking and leaks of WhatsApp chats, videos, social networks and phone call recordings.

Shakira and her mobile phone. Source: instagram @Shakirafansestadosunidos

thus Shakira It ensures that no external attacks or leaks occur and that everything said remains completely private. This system is also used by politicians, and even by the royal house, and so far it has yielded results. This at least gives the singer some peace of mind, who is still in the media spotlight.