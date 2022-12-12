December 13, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Shakira: This is the security system that she has on her mobile phone to prevent private conversations from being filtered

Shakira: This is the security system that she has on her mobile phone to prevent private conversations from being filtered

Lane Skeldon December 13, 2022 2 min read

Colombian singer Shakira The 45-year-old is in the middle of countdown to move to Miami with her kids and parents. Although the children were a little reluctant to leave the city of Barcelona, ​​the artist persuaded them, assuring that their father Gerrard Pique They will visit them as often as their paternal grandparents.

After Christmas, New Years, and the Three Kings parties, Shakira She’ll put the kids on a plane and never have to see her ex again Gerrard PiqueAnd the Because someone else will be responsible for escorting Milan and Sasha to meetings with their father 10 days out of the month.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Learn about the millionaire’s mansion that Carmen Villalobos bought with her ex-husband, Sebastian Caicedo

December 12, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Thalia looks unrecognizable in the last photo and her network followers are worried about her physical change

December 12, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Pique: Video with Clara Xia at home while Shakira is away – International Football – Sports

December 12, 2022 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

2 min read

Shakira: This is the security system that she has on her mobile phone to prevent private conversations from being filtered

December 13, 2022 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

NASA has hailed the historic Artemis 1 lunar mission as extraordinarily successful

December 12, 2022 Roger Rehbein
4 min read

The United States announces a major scientific breakthrough in nuclear fusion power

December 12, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

Why do we feel cold when we have a fever: This is happening to your body

December 12, 2022 Zera Pearson