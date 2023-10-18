Who is the businessman associated with Luis Miguel who was going to conquer the heart of Sofia Vergara?

After separation Sofia Vergara And Joe ManganielloIt seems that the actress has decided to give love a new chance. She was recently seen with Alejandro AsensiWhat attracted attention is the strange relationship that exists between them.

Sofia And Alexander They began to appear together on social media, and several pictures were spread showing them in one of the situations romantic. Even though they have been close for over a decade, rumors suggest that they may be taking their relationship to the next level.

Related news

With Alejandro Asensi in Paris. Source: Instagram @sofiavergara

What’s interesting about this story is the past relationship between the two. Sofia Vergara She was in a relationship with the famous singer Luis Miguel More than 20 years ago. Alejandro AsensiFor his part he was a manager Luis MiguelBut their working relationship ended when Sol de México found out Alexander He was dating his daughter Michelle Salas.

On the other side, Sofia Vergara And Joe ManganielloThey, who married in November 2015 and were one of Hollywood’s favorite couples, officially announced their separation in July 2023. The decision was made after seven years together and, according to a source, was due to a long estrangement. Although they try to solve their problems, the relationship cannot be saved.

With her ex-husband Joe Manganiello. Source: Instagram @sofiavergara

at the moment, Sofia Vergara And Joe Manganiello They are now legally separated, marking a new chapter in their lives.