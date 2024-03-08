The House of Famous People 4 LIVE: There are 12 residents nominated to leave the house

After intensive sessions in the community, 12 residents were nominated:
La Divasa, La Milaza, Ruby Moura, Clovis Nino, Aleska Genesis, Alana Letras, Guti Carrera, Ariadna Gutierrez, Maribel Rivera, Alfredo Adam, Lupillo Rivera and Cristina Porta.
The nomination ceremony began in LCDLF4 and residents began presenting reasons for nominating their colleagues to La Jefa.
Diva He entered the confessional and decided to give two points to Alana Litras And a controversial one Alfredo Adami.
“I'll give two points to Alana for continuing with the plan to dismantle this kitchen, destabilizing it a little. I'll also give a point to Alfredo for reasons that are already known. He continues to treat many people badly and make bad comments,” the creator said.
We must remember that Influencer Automatically nominated for conspiracy.
from your side Jose Reyes “La Milaza”who was also automatically nominated for conspiracy, gave two points to Lupillo Rivera.
“I feel like he is the strategist of the Fourth Earth and without him I feel like that room could collapse.”
His point was directed at Clovis, on charges of “violating the rules of positioning”.
“He mentioned family and that is sacred to me,” he said. Influencer From the Dominican Republic.
For this part, Bronka I gave two points to Ariadna Gutierrezwhich were finally canceled one by one Christina Porta.
“For behaving badly with Alana in this last challenge,” Cristina justified.
La Divasa nominations
La Divaza was automatically nominated for the Complot Award😱#LCLF4 pic.twitter.com/27fNHcD9Pw
– LCDLF (@MomentosDeLCDLF) March 8, 2024
Alfredo Adam has a challenge to face; what is he talking about
In addition to the weekly dilemma he has to achieve with La Divaza, the famous person will also face another dilemma where he must get rid of his ego and grudges.
The villain of the TV series on Televisa will have to do that Arranging the beds of all residents to House of the famous 4 and Also at night you have to do it I wish you great restaccompanying the work with A Motivational phrase andSpecific to the person it matches with.
Alfredo Adam and La Divasa will spend more than 3 days together, 24 hours a day
In a program Hot table He announced that the weekly test, before the seventh expulsion in famous house 4, It will be more complicated than usual for residents, as they have to be restricted Until the next concert.
due to bad luck DivaMexican actor Alfredo Adami He was chosen to face the challenge of Tie 2 Thus having to be tied to a leash and passing through any area of the house, having to fight with everything that entails.
This situation has become tense because just two days ago, the villain appeared Two houses Insulting in a homophobic manner To YouTube LGBT+ Venezuelan.
