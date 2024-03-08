The House of Famous People 4 LIVE: There are 12 residents nominated to leave the house

After intensive sessions in the community, 12 residents were nominated:

The nomination ceremony began in LCDLF4 and residents began presenting reasons for nominating their colleagues to La Jefa.

Diva He entered the confessional and decided to give two points to Alana Litras And a controversial one Alfredo Adami.

“I'll give two points to Alana for continuing with the plan to dismantle this kitchen, destabilizing it a little. I'll also give a point to Alfredo for reasons that are already known. He continues to treat many people badly and make bad comments,” the creator said.

We must remember that Influencer Automatically nominated for conspiracy.

from your side Jose Reyes “La Milaza”who was also automatically nominated for conspiracy, gave two points to Lupillo Rivera.

“I feel like he is the strategist of the Fourth Earth and without him I feel like that room could collapse.”

His point was directed at Clovis, on charges of “violating the rules of positioning”.

“He mentioned family and that is sacred to me,” he said. Influencer From the Dominican Republic.

For this part, Bronka I gave two points to Ariadna Gutierrezwhich were finally canceled one by one Christina Porta.

“For behaving badly with Alana in this last challenge,” Cristina justified.