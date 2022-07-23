July 23, 2022

Diego Linez is looking for a destination after Pellegrini kicked him out of Betis

Cassandra Curtis July 23, 2022 2 min read

It appears that this elimination will determine the fate of the Mexican international at Betis, who paid Sevilla Club America 14 million euros for 75% of his passes in January 2019.

Coach PettisChilean Manuel Pellegrinipointed forward Lauren Morron The Mexican midfielder Diego Linez As the first returns for the upcoming campaign, as they will not participate in next week’s pre-season training camp in Burton-on-Trent (UK).

Pellegrini did not include Lauren Neither linse In the friendly call in which he disputed on Saturday Pettis in Eindhoven (Netherlands) vs. Eindhoven Before traveling to England on Monday, where Betis will hold a week-long training camp that includes friendlies against them Olympique Marseille and the Brentford.

This neglect seems to have permanently sealed luck in Pettis Mexican International Diego Linez, Who paid the Sevillian Club America 14 million euros for 75% of his passes in January 2019, and that in three and a half seasons he played 72 official matches in which he scored 4 goals.

22-year-old Olympic medalist Mexico in Tokyo 2020 And at the absolute international level with ‘Tri’ on 17 occasions, the player from Tabasco also holds Spanish citizenship and two more seasons of the contract in Pettisuntil June 2024, so Verdiblanca sports management is working to move it to a destination that can be re-evaluated.

In case Lauren MorronThe 28-year-old, also contracted until 2024, is different since the Marbella striker already played on loan last season at Spanish (With a bit of luck, he’s scored 3 goals in 25 league games) and will negotiate a split from Betis to sign with another team as a free agent.

central Mark Bartra s Victor Ruizinside the right Ettore Roypal And the midfielder Victor Camarasa And they don’t make up the 24 players list for the match against EindhovenBut this is due to the fact that they have various injuries and will return to work in it Burton on Trent.

