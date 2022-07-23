July 23, 2022

Olympia goal 'shown' against Miami United at the end of pre-season for USA in positive balance

July 23, 2022

2022-07-22

Olympia ended their pre-season tour in the United States with a lopsided victory after winning 1-5 Miami United In the game, which was held on Friday in a festive atmosphere in Melander Park Stadium.

Goals started appearing early in the game with two key passes from the Brazilian. Jan Maciel. sFirst he favors Jerry Bengtsson (12 minutes) and then repeats the brilliant pass (40 minutes) for Jose Mario Pinto.

In the second half, coach Pedro Truglio changed the entire starting scheme by inserting it into the “B” box with numbers like Brian Bekelis, Punic Garcia or Justin Arboleda.

The locals shortened the penalty kick, but the meringue team quickly increased the lead Arboleda (67), Diego Reyes (71) and again the coffee striker To close with a 5-1 boom.

This was the meringue’s sixth game, which left a positive balance with four wins, one draw and the same number of losses.

Watch: Five clubs must pay the National League registration fee eight days before the start of the inaugural tournament

Olympia results on their US tour:

5-1 vs Miami United (Won)

2-0 against Savannah National Team (Won)

1-0 vs Municipal (Won)

2-1 vs Municipal (Won)

1-1 vs telecom (neutral)

1-2 vs. communication (loss)

It may interest you: Olympia Pedro Truglio confirms another friendship in preparation for the US tour

Olympia 11: Edric Menjivar, Jamil Maldonado, Jose Garcia, Juan Pablo Montes, Carlos Sanchez, Carlos Pineda, Jorge Alvarez, Edwin Rodriguez, Jose Pinto, Jan Macel, Jerry Bengtsson,

