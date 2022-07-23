El Salvador players demand the withdrawal of the normalization committee and FIFA support

On Friday, a group of Salvadoran players asked the Normalization Committee that took over the presidency of the Football Association, appointed by the Institute’s Steering Committee.

Nacional de los Deportes de El Salvador (INDES), has retired and that FIFA is helping to put in place new laws for the entity.

Players from some first division teams and others playing abroad gave a press conference in which they read out their demands.

Striker Nelson Bonilla was the spokesperson for his teammates, members of the Association of Professional Footballers of El Salvador (Asofutproes), and stated that his demands are to “avoid a penalty from FIFA, and restore the functioning of the Football Association (Fasvot) and the professional leagues”.

The players are requesting the revocation of the mandate of the current 2018-2022 Executive Committee, headed by Hugo Carrillo, which is investigating the Attorney General’s Office on fraudulent management and money laundering.

They are demanding the appointment of a transition committee to organize “hand in hand” with FIFA the federal national championships for the semester and another special committee to “review draft new laws jointly with FIFA” to overcome the current situation.

In addition, they demand that an extraordinary conference be convened to elect a new Executive Committee, that the normalization committee “imposed” by Indes through a decision of the Ethics Court be reconfirmed, and that the FIFA Interim Committee take control of Fesfut to make the decision.

One of the goals of the normalization committee that took over Vasvot on Thursday is to “harmonize the laws” of the entity and “call for elections,” the head of the said committee, Argentine Lucas Juan Lapad, told reporters on Friday.

“Our first goal is: to ensure that the union’s functions return to normal. Second, to harmonize the statute and respect for the law, and third, to call for elections so that processes continue and the committee continues,” Labbad told a news conference.

The foregoing, despite the fact that, according to the local sports press, among the tasks of the body is not homogenization of prestige, since it is not empowered to change the structure of football.

The committee has settled in Vasvot’s headquarters, in San Salvador, despite the fact that FIFA described its creation by the government INDES as “improper interference” and warned, in a letter issued on Wednesday, of the possibility of suspending Vasfoot.