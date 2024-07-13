Millionaire who resigns to renew with Knicks

Galen Brunson I signed a renewal with New York Knicks by four years And $156.5 millionAs ESPN reported on Friday.

This agreement, which will start in the 2025-2026 season, includes a Player’s Option for the Fourth Yearnot only for its value, but also for the strategic opportunities it offers. While Bronson secures his financial future, The Knicks gain immediate flexibility to strengthen their team. And increase your chances of competing for the championship.

Jalen Brunson will sign a four-year contract extension with the Knicks. Michael Conroy / AP LaPress

Year by Year: Jalen Brunson’s New Knicks Contract Numbers

Galen BrunsonThe Knicks point guard could have chosen to wait another year to negotiate a more lucrative deal with the Big Apple. Instead of accepting the $156.5 million he agreed to over four years, She could have gotten a five-year, $269.1 million contract.According to ESPN calculations, by accepting the current agreement, Brunson is “giving up” $37.1 million over the first three years of his new contract.

For example, In the 2025-26 season, Brunson will receive $34.9 million. However, if you have waited another year to renew at a higher amount, He could have made $46.4 million that same season. Furthermore it, the fourth year From his current contract, which is the player’s option, he will be paid. $43.3 millionIn contrast to the 57.5 million guaranteed Which would have been obtained with the renewal of 269.1 million.

This alternative proposal also included: Fifth year with a salary of $61.2 million.

Jalen Brunson shined last season with the Knicks and established himself as one of the best players in the league. Frank Franklin II / AB-LaPress

Brunson risks his career for glory with the Knicks.

According to ESPN, Jalen Brunson gave up a total of $113 million. By accepting the current renewal rather than waiting another year. This figure results from adding the differences in salaries for the first three years of the contract and the fourth and fifth optional years that were included in the $269.1 million plan.

By accepting $156.5 million over four years, Bronson gives the Knicks a lot of financial space to improve their roster immediately. And increase their chances of competing for the title. However, this decision is not without risks for Brunson, who is deferring his earnings with Risk of injury or other accidents.

Despite that risk, Brunson has the potential for two big contract renewals on the horizon that could make up for the smaller deal he’s accepted now: $323 million over four years in 2028 or $418 million over five years in 2029.

This strategic move could ensure greater financial stability in the long term, while the Knicks take advantage of the present to build a competitive team.

Bronson, to A Impressive all-star levelLast season was Nix the leader Who caused a stir in the East and who reached the semi-finals of the conference despite suffering from injuries

Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks player. Michael Conroy/AP La Presse

Along with Bronson, the New Yorkers will have a very ambitious, competitive and dangerous team this season to aspire to in the ring with names like Julius Randallnewly signed Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby and Donte DiVincenzo. Will the franchise take advantage of the margin left by Brunson to improve the team and seek a third title in its history after more than 50 years of waiting?