Cruz Azul vs Puebla LIVE and DIRECT for Liga MX Day 4 2022 opening schedule and TV channels

Cruz Azul receives Puebla at the start of the tournament as Celestes did not walk with the right foot, But in recent tournaments, they’ve gone from less to more, and are starting to improve as the days of the inaugural 2022 tournament progress.

Those led by Diego Aguirre came from a painful defeat in front of the twice champion Atlas, They gave up the three points and almost also their promotion Carlos Rotondi who was expelled for a play unworthy of being sent to the locker room, but during the week the board was able to appeal to the committee that decided otherwise. The punishment.

The device will now be able to count on Nacho Rivero, who will make his debut in the 2022 Apertura, after being injured in the Super Cup match against Atlas, held in Los Angeles, California, a week before the first round.

They will also have Carneiro, but he will be from the stands, because he will return from El Salvador next Saturday, but due to the times he will only be able to support the team from outside, His debut could be on Tuesday against Atlético San Luis.

We move on to the visitor’s part, with a ‘margin’ showing the exact opposite of being one of the five undefeated yet. It resulted in two victories (Mazzatlan and Santos Laguna 4-2 and 1-0) and the closest draw at 1 against Lyon. With what has accumulated, those led by Argentine Nicolas Larcamon are second in the championship with seven points, two points off the lead.

Confirmed lineups:

Cruz Azul: Jurado, Mayorga, Abram, Dominguez, Escobar, Rodriguez, Lira, Rotondi, Romero, Antona and Jimenez.

The last match between Cruz Azul and Puebla

Cruz Azul vs Puebla tickets cost

400, 500 and 600: $100

100 heads: $200

Special Abilities: $200

100 sides: $300

300: $150

100plus: $350

Club fund: $900

Club seats: $900

You can buy a maximum of 4 tickets per person and you can buy them through Ticketmaster or Box Office 2 at Azteca Stadium.

Where do you see the match?

Saturday 23 July

7:05 p.m. (Central Mexico and US time); 5:05 PM (US Southern Time) and 8:05 PM (US Eastern Time)

Aztec Stadium

TV broadcast: TUDN

Online Broadcast: Let’s Go Blue

