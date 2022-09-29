Cuba announced that it will recall players from outside the country – SwingCompleto

Written by Alex Fernandez Fernandez

Issues related to Cuba and the 2023 Classic World Championships, with the merger of the team, entered a sad and frustrating political level. Some of the whims that tear apart what Cubans love most culturally, baseball, can be observed on a daily basis.

On this occasion, the news of the Cuban Federation returns and echoes in the profile Journalist Officer Hernandez Logan, That being said, the last thing the ship of baseball’s decision-makers brought to the island.

The speech, a little cloudy, even if ambiguous, by Juan Reinaldo Perez, president of the Federation of the Antilles, did not change much.

“He will go to the next Classic World Championship with a team that is as competitive as possible.”

“Athletes who do not have ties to the federation (contracted in their personal capacity) and who have not played the next National Series or Elite League, but in the most sought-after positions will also be called up.”

The specifications of those of the MLB and the Cuban Professional Baseball Players Association, is absolutely nothing. The only person who has been in contact so far is Yasmane Thomas who does not currently play baseball in an organized fashion, although he will soon be in the Mexican Winter League.

It is still incomprehensible how you can have a “team as competitive as possible”, if you exclude your best baseball representatives in the United States.

Another issue is the one thousand and one requirements to get the degree next March, when Cuba is in the first round in Taiwan.

It is not enough to bring a Cuban passport. It has already been said on several occasions that those who have left a delegation or spoken out against the Cuban government do not get into the “hype” either.

However, in comments made by his confidant Raisel Iglesias, one of the most active members of the Cuban Professional Baseball Players Association, he replied to Complete Swing:

Is anyone forbidding you to play for Cuba?

“No, no player is banned from playing anywhere. There’s no contract or anything you have to sign that says you’re obligated to do that kind of thing.”

“There are even contract bowlers and they go to the winter leagues to play. What MLB teams can tell you, for example: On the day you hit 20 pitches, you have to go two days without a show, stuff like that, in order to take care of the bowler. .

Hernandez Logan’s explanatory note with:

“Players who are approached need to be positive about our baseball, our flag, and the nation.”

Obviously, the same “national” attitude still exists, similar to the one that prevented Josimar Cousin and Junior Tour, now agents in the Dominican Republic, from graduating last year to the U-23 World Championship.

Although the question arises: Are the “symbols” of the baseball, flag and the Cuban nation equivalent to a political position or alignment with the island’s government? Baseball, as well as the flag, as well as the Cuban nation, all emerged long before 1959….

in julyas published by ESPN “Major League Baseball has said it is unable to maneuver until players and former players from major teams who have defected from Cuba join their country’s team for the World Baseball Classic.”

Today, reality and misunderstanding are omnipresent between one party and another (when only one prevails, without marginalizing, the truth).

Although Iglesias himself clarified, after confirming the new structure in the FFC, that:

Can a baseball player who wants to play for the CFA play for the CFA?

That was the position of the new Baseball Players Association as of their last meeting, said Razel Iglesias.

“However, he also made it clear that if, for whatever reason, a player from the federation wanted to play the 2023 World Baseball Classic with the CFA and then wished to return to the federation, he would personally object to accepting it at the table, as he considers this to be disrespectful.” .