Cruz Azul opens the door to exit Santiago Giménez

The young Mexican striker is focused with the Mexican national team in search of a place in the World Cup in Qatar.

On Sunday, Cruz Azul will head to Cancun to start their strongest pre-season stretch. Diego Aguirre and his coaching staff will pay special attention to the physical tone of the team And strengthening the basic concepts to support the new ideas that the Uruguayan strategist seeks to establish.

Four footballers have already been dismissed by the coaching staff and have been notified that they will not be making the trip with the rest of their teammates. Those involved will have to search for their fate elsewhere while From the Heavenly Offices they continue to work in search of some quality enhancements that will help strengthen the current team.

However, they have put in place from Cruz Azul a renewal policy that cannot be compromised by any player. The case of Pablo Aguilar is clear: the club has not offered any renewal to a defender who has been one of the pillars of the team in recent years.

According to the information published by As newspaper in response to a story from TUDN, Santiago Jimenez no longer has a non-transferable status and cement producers will be willing to negotiate In the event that a good offer arrives. “According to information from TUDN, ‘celeste’ would be willing to sell Santiago Jimenez if an offer that suits both the club and the team arrives.” , He reads in the information.

I’m looking for a place for Qatar

Jimenez’s recent tournaments have not lived up to the performance expected of a player called to be a stronghold for the years to come. In this wave of rumors, the Mexican gunner is concentrated with the national team in search of a place on the list of invitees to the World Cup in Qatar.

