Cruz Azul has been augmented by Carlos Vargas; They will announce it soon

Juan Manuel Figueroa

Guadalajara / 01.11.2023 17:09:00

the Cruz Azul is about to announce a promotion More for Clausura 2023, and Raul Gutierrez He decided to support the low box with Carlos Vargas.

The former player of Mazatlán FC has now been acquired Machine It will be announced soon, according to informed sources half the time.

Who is Carlos Vargas?

Vargas plays central and winger rolesand no longer made the trip to Guadalajara for the match against Atlas in order to close the sale of Cruz Azul.

Those born in Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua, He is 23 years old And he filled in what he was looking for Colt Gutierrez. Left side and light blue coach fall in love with pearls.

For Vargas, Cruz Azul will be his fifth team in Liga MX since its inception in 2017, with the passage of time Tijuana, América, Monarcas Morelia, Mazatlan F.C And now the machine.

Cruz Azul is reinforced on the side

In Cañoneros he would have been taken into account, but in favor blue crossAnd The council decided to sell it Which is why he stayed in Sinaloa for the sake of it We will see no action Thursday against Atlas in the second round of the 2023 Clausura.

Strengthening the flank was always in Gutierrez’s sights, But time did not stop until the operation was closed with gunboats.