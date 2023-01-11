The unexpected transformation of Sergio Ramos at Paris Saint-Germain

AndIn football, only the present matters. Let them say Sergio Ramos after one year With a lot of doubts at PSG, is now another role and prominence that has made him a staple of Galtier. The Spaniard is the leader of the defense with Marquinhos.

Sergio Ramos has already overcome, in the middle of this season, Number of games and minutes Compared to last season he had an injury that prevented him from reaching his best form to shine in Paris as he always did in Real Madrid.

Ramos level this season at PSG he has Surprisedeven in the same French club that did not have such a high performance in a player that should not be forgotten He is 36 years old And two months later, in March, he will be 37 years old. “His first season, you have to put a cross on him. But this season has been amazing. No one here understood why he was not called up to Spain for the World Cup in Qatar, ”as stated in information in“ The Athletic ”, regarding what they say in the club about Ramos.

This situation means a change of status at Paris Saint-Germain. Ramos expires his contract within six months, but PSG are already considering a possible renewal. “If he continues like this, he will be offered a contract extension.”Adds the information published in that medium.

thing after that Leo MessiSpaniard Sergio Ramos could be the next to renew. Age does not seem to matter to PSG, who pay more attention to what happens on the field. This is where Sergio Ramos speaks to show that he still has the level to continue being a defensive bulwark at a top team like PSG.