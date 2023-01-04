Cristiano Ronaldo will no longer be represented by Jorge Mendes

race Cristiano Ronaldo He takes a new turn after leaving for Saudi Arabia s He landed a multi-million dollar contract with Al Nasr that would make him the highest paid player in the world.

According to the newspaper General from Portugaland that too L’Equipe poolAnd the Famous agent Jorge Mendes will not represent Cristiano Ronaldo after a long period together, It appears that they broke up last November. Tensions between the two increased after the striker filed a lawsuit with Manchester United And ended up leaving Old Trafford.

Mendes, who is considered one of the best actors in footballwho is also with footballers of the stature James Rodriguez, Ángel Di Maria and Bernardo Silva, among many others, would have parted ways with ‘CR7’ before the World Cup.

Mendes and Cristiano’s relationship

From Cristiano Ronaldo’s beginnings with Sporting de Portugal, the two have worked hand in hand. Together, they came up with impressive contracts for one of the best football players in the world: Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, etc.

But, It was in Turin that the troubles began Between the two, as reported by the same Portuguese media. Ronaldo’s demands to find a team that lived up to his expectations of playing in the Champions League led him to return to United.

‘Public’ also reports on his return to Manchester Marked with “Bad behavior by Cristiano, most not made public”, and that they were “the reason United complained to Jorge Mendes”.

His representative is now his compatriot Ricardo Regoffwho has been associated with the American sportswear brand Nike for several years, and was the person who accompanied the player on his trip to Saudi Arabia.