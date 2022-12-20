Cristiano Ronaldo: Lothar Matthaus criticized CR7, indicating that this is the great failure of the Qatar 2022 World Cup and that it harmed the Portugal national team in the World Cup | World X Sport

Portugal They could have been one of the teams that displayed their best football during the tournament, with its maximum expression in the 6-1 defeat of Switzerland in the round of 16, but just when everything seemed to be running smoothly, the match hit perfection. Frame Morocco bye in the quarter-finals. Cristiano Ronaldo, who became the first player to score in five World Cups against Ghana, had a poor finish. He left crying miserably for the elimination and after being substituted in the round of 16 and quarter-finals. About, Lothar Matthaus Talk about CR7 and the Portuguese national team.

What intended to be Cristiano Ronaldo’s last World Cup ended disappointingly for him individually, but also for a team defeated in the quarter-finals by the staunch defense of Morocco.

After Qatar 2022 was crowned, with Argentina dedicating itself as champion, many specialists and former athletes spoke and released their final scales for this World Cup tournament.

One of the authoritative voices in football was Lothar Matthaus, former footballer and hero of Italy 1990, who identified what were its most notable failures and failures.

For the German idol, one of the biggest disappointments was Cristiano Ronaldo’s performance with Portugal. The former player had no musings when issuing his conclusions.

“Cristiano Ronaldo, of course, is the great failure of the World Cup, quite the opposite of Messi. His ego trips have hurt his team and himselfTeutoni noted in his column in Bild newspaper.

“He was an excellent player, a world class goalscorer, but now he is destroying his legacy. It’s hard for me to see him in a club from January onwards. Ronaldo makes me feel sorry for himMatthews judged him.

The future of Cristiano Ronaldo

After the World Cup in Qatar, Cristiano has no destination to go to at the moment. He’s spent a few days in Madrid, training alone in Valdebebas, courtesy of Florentino Perez.

The supreme white chief told him, as expected, that Valdebebas was his home and that he could practice there as long as he needed and had all the facilities.

As is known to the public, Manchester United was responsible for the termination of his contract in full force Qatar World Cup 2022so he doesn’t have a team at the moment.

With information from EFE.

Receive Our newsletter : We will send you the best sports content, as Depor always does.