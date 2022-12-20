A candidate to promote Chivas was completely excluded from wearing the Rojiblanco uniform at the Clausura 2023

There are only a few days left before the start of a new edition of Liga Mx, so Chivas is working hard to get the reinforcements that will allow the coach Veliko Bunovic has enough tools to turn the herd into a leading club; Howeverone of the players who seemed the most to reinforce the herd was snubbed to get into the barn.

Currently led by the Board Fernando Hierro is trying to end negotiations with Victor Guzman and a striker, as everything points to being Daniel Rios; However, Another item that was present in the pool of options spoke of herd accessibility.

Marco Fabian was constantly in the conversation To identify the reinforcements that managed to strengthen the rojiblanco attack, but failed Convincing the Serbian strategist despite the fact that the footballer met Hierro in Spain.

“I am grateful when he called my name, WI am very grateful to Chivas, I know he will always be my home, and I get along very well with Amaury (Vergara). If you had a conversation with Fernando (Hierro) about the foundation and all, but about it Nothing is real to me,” Guadalajara’s youth team told TV Azteca.

What’s next for Chivas?

Guadalajara is ready to play the final stage of pre-season under the tutelage of coach Veljko Paunović, so they take part in the Sky Cup where they will face To Mazatlan, Santos, Tigers and Atlas to be on top Presentation in Clausura 2023 vs. Riados on January 7, 2023 at the BBVA Stadium.

