Dimple shames France: "Unworthy, shadow, transcendent..."

Theto the first part of the final Qatar World Cup 2022 Argentina and France had two clear champions. yes Leo Messi and Kylian Mbappe Two other players initially monopolized the interest. We are talking about Angel Di Maria and Ousmane Dembelfor better or for worse.

In the case of the French, it was for the negative part. It wasn’t his best contribution, with a game in which he fell short of his potential. The end of Barcelona It was overcome by the situation He even awarded Di Mara a penalty that drove the French players crazy.

The French press does not forgive Dimple and criticizes him for his poor performance. We must remember that even Didier Deschamps I pointed out, Alia Olivier Giroud, By replacing them before the end of the first half with a score of 2-0 in favor of the Albiceleste team.

L’Equipe newspaper is testing a Barcelona player who will take some time to recover from this: “Dimple did an unworthy 40 minutes in a World Cup final. Defensively, it isHe was always late for help. He was passed by Di Mara before committing a debatable penalty. In addition, all of the first controls ended up at the competitor’s legs.

Not only did the prestigious sports newspaper monitor his match, but the French radio station RMC also criticized him, saying: “He was same shadow. I was controlling every ball so tense. Logically He was replaced by Kolo Mwani.” The Barcelona player had made seven turns, without any dribbling or important passes in attack, and in defense, in addition to the penalty kick, he was also erratic in helping Conde, who with Di Mara could not.

press f fans They take it on with Dimple who, despite Deschamps’ confidence, is not in the best of shape. Now is the time to go back to Barcelona and feel like a footballer again imbalance What is expected of him and that he did not see in the World Cup final or in the rest of the tournament.