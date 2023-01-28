Barcelona struggled in Montilivi to get three golden points against Girona; He continues to lead and already takes six from Real Madrid

2023-01-28
With a goal from Pedri in the hour of play, Barcelona took the three points (1-0) from his visit to Girona despite not presenting a good picture, although they added another victory that allows the Catalans to advance by six points to Real Madrid.
They move away from Real Madrid: Barcelona beat Girona and that’s how the table goes
The Whites will play their match in the 19th round of LaLiga on Sunday at 2:00 pm against Real Sociedad (3rd) at the Santiago Bernabéu.
It is the third match in a row (Getafe and Girona in the League and Real Sociedad in the Cup) that Xavi Hernandez’s team won 1-0, which indicates that the Catalans are not going through the best moments of their game, despite successfully scoring goals. matches.
After the first part that Barcelona dominated, but with a few occasions (only Ansu Fati in the 29th minute and Badri in the 41st minute put Girona goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga to the test), after the break the game improved in terms of play and emotion.
At the time of the match, Barcelona was able to advance on the scoreboard in a play that began on the right wing and ended on the other side, with a cross from Jordi Alba, which Pedri shot into the goal at the far post and from inside the small goal. Area (61).
With the score against them, the home team took a step forward and began to threaten the frame defended by Marc-Andre ter Stegen.
Arnaud Martinez equalized shortly after Barcelona’s goal, but the move was canceled due to the offside of the Girona wing (65).
As the minutes progressed, Girona increased their control of the match and Barcelona defended more.
The heart of Uruguay’s defense, Ronald Araujo, returned once again to Providence in another match, as he hit a header from Bernardo on the goal line that seemed to go past Ter Stegen (73).
Girona, whose coach fired Michel shortly before the end, ended up facing the opponent’s goal and came close to equalizing with chances from Ivan Martin (87), Joel Roca (89), Valeri Fernandez (90+) and Uruguayan Krishian Stuani (90+6) and ended up with Barcelona At the request of the time, but they managed to win to stay for at least another week as captain of the League.
Ancelotti responds to criticism of Real Madrid’s playing style and talks about referees and corruption
In Saturday’s first game, Cadiz (15) beat Mallorca (10) 2-0 and added three points that allow them to leave the relegation zone, at least temporarily.
