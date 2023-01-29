The mini-trip ties with Uruguay and reaches the final hexagon of the South American Sub-20 Division | football | sports

With goals in the first quarter of an hourchoices from Ecuador and Uruguay tied 1-1 At the conclusion of Group B of South America sub 20 being played in Colombia, a score that allows it The mini-Tri advances to the hexagonal end from the contest.

In a hurry at first and even with some luck, Tricolor pulled on charrúas push That in the ninth minute they found a shot from Nicholas Seri, but Tricolor defender Yeltzin Eriki appeared on the line to save the goala controversial play which the Uruguayans claimed was a goal.

Ecuador has managed to establish itself on the field of play and On a long outing he found striker Justin Coero. The national striker grabbed the ball from outside the area and then volleyed a corner kick, beating goalkeeper Facundo Machado in the penalty area. 1-0 in the 12th minute.

Ephemeral feature For the team, led by Jimmy Brann of Guayaquil, was surprised after two minutes by A.J A shot from outside the area was taken by Rodrigo Chagas, making it 1-1.

Ecuador seemed imprecise And they tried to take advantage of the long game, with their stadiums to the Uruguay stadium, which Without a receiver that dilutes the few options that Tricolor has He sought to approach the Heavenly Bow.

It was Conservative act as in their initial offeringsthat left the liberties to Uruguay team, more solid And with ease in all its lines.

the Juan Sanchez sent off, in the 64th minute, The panorama has been complicated for Ecuador, and it has been forced to withdraw into its domain.

The game’s story could have had a different ending if it weren’t for the Vertical on the left by the tri-colour goalkeeper Gilmar Napa, Where a free kick was deflected by Luciano Rodriguez in the 85th minute.

It was the last stage of the match Tension in Tri, she seeks to keep score Which ultimately leaves him proven, sufficiently, in the final six-figure of the championship, as he retains the option to defend the title achieved by the previous generation, in 2019.

With five points in four games, to win and draw, Ecuador ranked third in Group BWith which they will open their participation in the next stage against Brazil, the winner of the first group match, on Tuesday, January 31.

In the Mini-Tri series, Uruguay took first place By adding 10 points while Venezuela, who beat Chile 1-0 in a consolidated table, finished second. (Dr)