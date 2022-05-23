Controversy in Pachuca! Should Eric Sanchez be sent off after his goal?

Midtime Opening

hidalgo stadium / 05.22.2022 21:48:31

Championship semi-final clash Closing 2022 subordinate MX . League Enter Pachuca s USA A second dose of controversy, because in addition to a possible expulsion to Nicholas IbanezThe Tozos They would be saved on a second occasion to stay with ten men.

That was after the midfielder’s goal Eric Sanchez That the debate was given because the footballer went up to the stands to hug a group of local fans, an action pointed out by the former World Cup referee and today’s analyst ESPNAnd Felipe Ramos Rizzo.

“Sanchez was booked at 30When he scored the second goal, which is Pachuca He ascends to the podium to celebrate the onlookers’ embrace, which is cause for reprimand; The second yellow that did not appearRamos Rizzo noted.

Sanchez was booked in a minute. 30 When Pachuca scored the second goal, he went up to the podium to celebrate the hug of the spectators, this is a reason to warn, a second yellow card did not appear. pic.twitter.com/68hu3VQU1E Felipe Ramos Rizo (@ramosrizo) May 23 2022

That was in the 43rd minute Sanchez He received the ball outside the area to hit a long ball that crept into the base of the goal post William Ochoa; Before the celebration, in the 30th minute he had seen the yellow card for a kick Federico Vinas.

Celebrating with followers Pachuca Wasn’t the cause of the whistle warning Fernando HernandezWhich resumed the game without problems.

What does the regulation say?

to me Rule 12: Errors and MisconductHe really deserved a yellow card because during the celebration he was not allowed.”Climb the surrounding walls Or getting close to onlookers who cause security problems.

Pachuca Continue with eleven men and seize the opportunity to crush A USA It is not recognizable in the attack, so the file Tozos They have a foot and a half Final against Atlas.