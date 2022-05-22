May 23, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Summary of the match Osasuna vs Mallorca (0-2). Objectives

Summary of the match Osasuna vs Mallorca (0-2). Objectives

Cassandra Curtis May 23, 2022 2 min read

Pamplona, ​​Spain; Sadar Stadium /

Javier Aguirre Came as a firefighter Mallorca To save him from relegation, put out the fire, raise him from the last positions and save him from losing the classification after. 2-0 win over Osasuna Thus, a file is sent League Two to me Grenade.

Mallorca knew how to play with their nerves, played the game according to their plan, and realized that their fate always depended on themselves.

Basque He lived a different match on the bench, complained, screamed, celebrated, ran, smiled, but he also struggled, especially at the start of the match where his team’s nerves were frayed and mistakes appeared.

In the second half, when the clock can play an important role, because in Carmen Granada equals and Cadiz do the same with AlavesMajorkan inflated his chest, forgot the tension and found the first goal in the 47th minute.

to explain scarlet It didn’t go well at all in the other places, Aguirre’s men were given a full break, and they could keep playing regardless of other results which helped them relax.

Cadiz’s goal against Alaves did not bother the visitors in the least Sadar StadiumRescuing them from relegation and confirming their survival in the extreme circle appeared Clement Graner To send the ball to the net Osasuna.

Only the second goal made Vasco look up to the sky and sigh with gratitude that his team was saved from relegation, and this result gives him life after what happened. rayados del monterrey On the MX . League.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Atlas will play two finalists in six months: Diego Kuka

May 22, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
3 min read

Why the lack of tigers is inappropriate alignment

May 22, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
5 min read

Follow Mbappe’s decision in the Paris Saint-Germain match against Metz: Will Mbappe speak?

May 21, 2022 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

6 min read

Two mysterious continent-sized blocks inside Earth intrigue scientists

May 23, 2022 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

‘Monkey disease’ is ‘something to worry about’ says Joe Biden

May 23, 2022 Winston Hale
3 min read

AI in medicine may be able to distinguish between genders

May 23, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Summary of the match Osasuna vs Mallorca (0-2). Objectives

May 23, 2022 Cassandra Curtis